SAN ANGELO, TX. — Angelo State University announced on Wednesday that the soccer complex will be undergoing $1.6 million in upgrades over the next two years.

Phase one of the project, currently on-going will will feature installation of stadium seating, a covering steel canopy, a modular press box and related infrastructure, with targeted completion prior to the start of the fall 2022 season. The new seating will significantly increase the complex’s current seating capacity of about 500 fans.

The second phase of the project will feature construction of the Soccer Clubhouse, which is targeted for completion in time for the start of the fall 2023 season. Since the ASU soccer program was introduced in 1996, the Belles and their opponents have been using locker rooms and athletic training areas in the ASU Junell Center. Project costs will be covered by external funding sources.

“It’s fantastic for alumni, seeing what they have been apart of, and seeing what they have contributed toward and the current players because they get to live in it, they get to live in luxury with the different things they will have which will include the new clubhouse which will be locker rooms, offices and all that. The future of recruiting also benefits because it’s an arms race to have the best and shiniest toys and this will be something that adds to that factor,” said Belles head coach Travis McCorkle.