Lions hold Midnight Madness

OZNOA — The Ozona football team opened its 2019 season in style with practice at 12:01 A.M., Monday.

The Lions held Midnight Madness at Lions Stadium, attracting tailgaters and fans from across the community to cheer on the team.

Since new UIL Restrictions were put in place, head coach Kyle Freeman thinks its a great chance to get the players excited for the upcoming season and take advantage of cooler temperatures.

Senior Sebastain De La Cruz took the field for the first time since his injury last season and couldn’t have been more excited to be out with his team.

De La Cruz and fellow senior running back Abraham Rodriguez bring a one-two punch for the Lions heading into 2019.

Ozona’s first game is against Sonora on August 30th, in Sonora.