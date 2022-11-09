SAN ANGELO, Texas— Central lady cat softball player, Laynee Crooks, signed Wednesday night to further her academic and athletic career at Angelo State University.

In 2022, Crook earned honorable mention and was a part of the District 2-6A second team.

“It’s a really big accomplishment. It’s been a long journey and it’s been really hard. I have some days where I just don’t want to do it anymore and it’s been hard and a lot of hard work but I finally made it to where I want to be and it’s a relief to be here and I’m glad I made it,” said Crooks.