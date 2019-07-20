Lake View returns 14 starters in 2019

SAN ANGELO– Dave Campbell’s Texas Football release their preview of the Lake View Chiefs for the 2019 season. The magazine has the Chiefs finishing third in District 2-4A behind Andrews and Big Spring.

Last season, head coach Hector Guevara and his team finished with a 3-9 record overall and 1-2 in district. The Chiefs beat Clint Mountain View in the Bi-District round and fell in the Area Round to Wichita Falls Hirschi.

The players to watch include offensive lineman and linebacker Logan Sanders, who coach Guevara says is a leader on and off the field.

Also highlighted was Safety Tony Martinez. He finished with 58 tackles and one sack last season. Offensive lineman Ethan Sanchez and running back Rudy Martinez also made the list.

The Chiefs have 14 starters returning from last season. Eight on the offensive side of the ball, which is the most in the district, and six on defense.

Albert Rodriquez is listed as the starting quarterback coming into the season after throwing for 1,264 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2018.

The Chiefs open the season against Pecos on August 16th and have their first home game two weeks later against Lamesa at San Angelo Stadium.