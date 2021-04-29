Lake View is headed to the playoffs for the first time in 13 years

SAN ANGELO– The Lake View Chiefs earned themselves a spot in the playoffs after a 13-year playoff drought.
The Chiefs are lead by first-year Head Coach Geraldo Buena. He talked about how surprising it was to find out that Lake View hasn’t had a playoff appearance in so many years saying,
“When I heard that we hadn’t been in the playoffs for that long. I was surprised.”
Senior Cody High who has not had a playoff experience in all his years at Lake View mentioned how much it means to him.
“It means a lot, knowing that my senior year is the year that we’re going to be able to go to the playoffs and it’s a blessing and we’re going to take care of business that we need to take care of.”
Junior Cade Henry was excited about how this accomplishment can help propel the Cheifs for years to come.
“It was pretty special, especially since we haven’t made it in a few years and I get to be a part of this program it also feels good that I get to come back next year and hopefully get to do it again.”
