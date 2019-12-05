Lake View has five players named District 2-4A first-team

SAN ANGELO — Five members of the Lake View football team received District 2-4A first-team honors Wednesday.

Junior quarterback Albert Rodriguez, along with receivers Austin Bandy and Johnny Espinosa were first-team offense. While senior linebacker Logan Sanders and sophomore punter Joshua Torres made first-team defense.

The Chiefs had six players who received second-team honors and four who were honorable mention.

