SAN ANGELO — For the third consecutive year, Lake View and Lamesa will face one another in Week 1 of the high school football season.

They split the first two games, the Golden Tornados winning in 2018, while the Chiefs got the best of them last season, holding off a second-half comeback.

Now, Lake View has an opportunity to win back to back season openers for the first time since 1999.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m. on Friday at San Angelo Stadium.