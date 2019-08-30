Lake View excited for season and senior night

Here we go. The final game of the preseason the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rolling into AT&T Stadium. We're not going to see the starters in this ballgame, but it is vitally important for the players on the back half of that Cowboys roster as they have to cut from 90 players to 53 by Saturday afternoon. Jason Garrett spent most of his playing career as one of those players and he sympathizes and understands what they're going through.

An important week for me my entire NFL career and I just think it's important you know when you build your team that everybody is mindful of that by nature for a starting player typically this is not important of a game for you. But it is a really really important night for a lot of guys.