Lake View excited for season and senior night

SAN ANGELO– The Lake View Chiefs will kick off their season at home against Lamesa at 7:00 p.m. Friday at San Angelo Stadium. Prior to kick off, they will recognize their 15 seniors.
“Just seeing the smile on my mom’s face. Ready to just let me go become the man I showed her I was going to be,” Senior Center Ethan Sanchez said. “Nothing but goosebumps all over my body. Sleeping’s kind of rough, just been for the game on Friday night. Ready to run out the tunnel.”
Lamesa won last year’s game, 47-42.