SAN ANGELO, Texas — Th Lake Views Chiefs displayed versatility and speed in their final scrimmage against Kermit High School.

The Chiefs offense found success as wide receiver Michael Duran caught a swing pass and took it 50 yards for a touchdown down the sideline.

Defensively, just as aggressive. Swarming around to the football, forcing turnovers and playing with energy.

The Chiefs now will get some rest before going on the road next week to play their first game against Lamesa.

“It gives us a chance to play some other guys. Give us a look in different kids, you know different positions to see what they can do. Give a chance to go out there have fun and run around. we work and that’s what we go by. We’re going to work and we’re going to show up every day, every game and every practice. We just put our time in. Have a purpose and practice to get better throughout the week and just keep getting better,” said head coach for the Chiefs, Hector Guevara.