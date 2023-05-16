SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Lady Hawks for Wall high school have done it again. They won their third state title in a row by a total of five points.

Wall competed against 23 other teams in this year’s tournament down in Austin, Texas and put on a show.

Leading by seven strokes and sitting in first place after day one, the Lady Hawks capped that incredible performance off with a championship trophy at the end of day two. Shay West finished second overall in individuals in class 3A.

In class 2A, the Mason Cowgirls are back-to-back state golf champions after finishing in first place today. Both Avery Burns and Ainsley Burns finish first and second in individuals.

In class 1A, the Veribest Lady Falcons finished in fourth place.