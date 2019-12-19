Lady Cougars embracing opportunity to represent Christoval at KSA Invitational

CHRISTOVAL– The Christoval Girls Basketball team will play their next tournament in Orlando, FL in the Kaylee Scholarship Assoication (KSA) Invitational.

The Lady Cougars (10-5) raised over $35,000 through a golf tournament for the opportunity to compete in the Classic Tournament of the KSA Invitational. They will be facing competition from all over the country.

Tournament play begins on Thursday for Christoval. They are placed in the Pink Bracket and will open up against Holy Trinity School (FL) at 12:00 p.m. Central Time on Thursday, December 19th at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL.

For more information on the tournament, or on KSA Events: https://ksaevents.net/basketball/

More Stories for you

• Mock 2020 UIL Football Alignment: Class 2A Division II

Every two years the UIL realigns all 13 classifications and their respective districts to level out the number of teams…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Ballinger opens up districts with win over TLCA

SAN ANGELO- The Ballinger Lady Bearcats and TLCA Lady Eagles opened up district play in 4-3A. Ballinger gets the win,…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Walker leads Christoval to 24-point win over Sterling City

STERLING CITY — Junior Jayden Walker scored a team-high 12 points to lead the Christoval Cougars past the Sterling C…

• HIGHLIGHTS: No. 24 Veribest opens district play with win over Sterling City

STERLING CITY — The No. 24 Veribest Lady Falcons handled business Tuesday night with a road win against the Sterling C…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Harper holds off late surge by Lady Bulldogs

MILES — The Miles girls’ basketball team mounted a late comeback in a non district game against Harper, but fell 37-30…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Miles drops nail bitter to Harper

MILES — The Miles boys basketball lost a nail bitter to Harper 49-48 at Miles High School gym, Tuesday. • Rams us…