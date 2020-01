SAN ANGELO — Central is preparing for a battle for the top spot in the District 3-6A when it welcomes L.D. Bell to Babe Didrikson gym on Friday.

The Lady Cats (5-0 in district) squeaked past Richland Hills 30-28 to keep their perfect District 3-6A record alive on Tuesday.

The Lady Raiders (5-0) are led by two Division I recruits and are averaging 62 points per game in district.

Tip-off is at 5 p.m. Friday at Babe Didrikson gym.