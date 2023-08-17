SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Lady Cats for Central High School are set to compete in the Nita Vannoy Memorial Volleyball Tournament starting August 18th.

Central has jumped out to an impressive 8-0 record in their 2023 season and looks to keep their foot on the pedal throughout tournament play.

Last season, the Lady Cats finished second overall in the Nita Vannoy Memorial Tournament, coming in right behind Pebble Hills. This year, they’re looking to use that as motivation to propel them into a first-place finish.

“We definitely want to win our tournament that we host, that San Angelo hosts. So, I think winning it would be a good goal for us. We haven’t done it in the four years. This is my fourth year here at Central and I know they’ve probably won it in the past, but we haven’t done it since I’ve been here. I think winning it would be a huge step for us but obviously just to continue to grow and to be better as a team,” said head coach Jullie Williams.

There will be a total 32 teams competing in this year’s tournament, looking to finish on top. The Lady Cats are confident that if they play their game, they have a chance to take home the trophy.

“I think definitely get first. Last year we finished second to Pebble Hills, which was a really good game. Really close game, but I think this year we’re just looking to go all the way and win,” said Junior outside hitter, Emilee Sikora.