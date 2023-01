SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Lady Bobcats dominate from start to finish in their district match with Odessa Permian winning 56-32.

The Cats continued that great defense seen all year long in holding Permian to only 32 points.

Central high school girls’ basketball team moves on to 15-12 on the year and 2-2 in district play.

They will face Midland on the road Friday for yet another district competition.