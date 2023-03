SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Lady Cats defeat Midland Legacy 3-0 on senior night.

The Cats came out strong to start the first half. Two straight scores by Carlie Martinez would set the tone for the night.

Central moves on to 11-2-5 overall on the season with only two remaining games left in the regular season. The Lady Cats will face Odessa Permian March 7th on the road.