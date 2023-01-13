SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Lady Bobcats get their first district win of the season with the 44-26 victory over Midland Legacy here tonight.
Central will face off against Permian high school on Tuesday next week.
by: Keion Russell
Posted:
Updated:
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Lady Bobcats get their first district win of the season with the 44-26 victory over Midland Legacy here tonight.
Central will face off against Permian high school on Tuesday next week.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>