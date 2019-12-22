KSA Invitational a growing experience for Lady Cougars

ORLANDO, FL– The Christoval Lady Cougars finished in fourth place in the Classic Tournament Pink Bracket of the KSA Invitational. The Lady Cougars spent a total five days in the Sunshine State and played a total of three games at the Orange County Convention Center.

Christoval beat Holy Trinity School (FL) on Thursday, 53-35. The Lady Cougars lost to St. Joseph’s Academy (MO) on Friday, 45-33, and fell to Alcoa High School (TN) 58-44 in the third place game on Saturday.

Christoval Head Coach Scott Richardson enjoyed the learning experience and watching his team soak it in.

“Just getting to see a world that is way bigger and has way more than what they are exposed to on a daily basis was just priceless for me to watch our kids experience all that,” Richardson said.

The Lady Cougars will return to Texas on Sunday, and their next game will be a road game against the Mason Cowgirls on December 31st at 1:30 p.m.