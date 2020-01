SAN ANGELO — The Angelo State Rams bounced back from a heartbreaking loss to No. 6 St. Edward's with an 80-73 win over the St. Mary's Rattlers on Saturday at the Junell Center.

"The first thing I take away from it is that I think we can play with anybody in the conference," Rams head coach Cinco Boone said. "We wanted to go 2-0, but it's always good to get a split and we're looking forward to this week on the road now."