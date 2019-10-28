KLST Player of the Week: Morrison-led Wall defense leaves mark on Eastland

SAN ANGELO — It’s a popular saying, “Defense wins championships”, and No. 2 Wall took a commanding lead in District 3-3A with a pivotal win over then-No. 7 Eastland on Oct. 25 thanks in large part to a flock of Hawks.

Although, Wall (8-0, 3-0) hasn’t 100-percent locked up its 10 straight district title, things are looking bright as the Hawks have now beaten the top three teams in the district: Eastland (7-1, 2-1), Jim Ned (6-2, 1-2) and Clyde (6-2, 2-1).

This week’s KLST Player of the Week goes to the entire Wall Hawks defensive unit for its spoiling performance in Friday’s 28-14 win over the Eastland Mavericks.

Eastland averaged 52 points per game and just under 500 yards of total offense going into the contest, but the Hawk defense changed that narrative by holding the Mavericks to just 14 points and 267 yards. Junior linebacker Drew Morrison led the way for Wall with 13 tackles (seven solo), an interception, a pass defense and one quarterback hurry.

Wall’s defense is allowing eight points per game this season and it’s a huge reason why the Hawks are still perfect at 8-0 overall. Wall will look to continue its dominant defensive play on the road Friday against Breckenridge. Kickoff set for 7:30 p.m.

Drew Morrison and the Wall Hawks defense… This week’s KLST Player of the Week.