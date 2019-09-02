KLST Player of the Week: Kevan, Korbin Covarrubias; Brock Aschenbeck

SAN ANGELO — To honor the return of KLST Player of the Week, we’re handing out multiple honors.

Eldorado stormed past TLCA in week one 47-6 and Kevan and Korbin Covarrubiaz made an impact. Kevan threw for 355 yards and four touchdowns to lead Eldorado over TLCA. While Korbin caught nine passes for 257 yards and three touchdowns. He also copied his brother and threw for a touchdown of his own. On defense, Korbin notched a sack and a tackle for loss.

Sonora running back Brock Aschenbeck also deserves recognition for his performance Friday night in the Broncos’ 33-13 win over the Ozona Lions.

Aschenbeck racked up an unofficial 306 yards and ran for five touchdowns in the week one win.

Congrats to Kevan and Korbin Covarrubiaz as well as Brock Aschenbeck on being named this week’s KLST Players of the Week.