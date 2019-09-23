KLST Player of the Week: Derrick Plumley helps Paint Rock snap 13-game losing streak

SAN ANGELO — The Concho Valley was loaded with monster performances. From Angelo State senior quarterback Payne Sullins tossing for 370 yards and four touchdowns in the Rams’ Lone Star Conference opener against Texas A&M-Kingsville to Central junior quarterback Malachi Brown leading a 25-point comeback to beat El Paso Pebble Hills.

But, this week’s award goes to senior running back Derrick Plumley of Paint Rock.

The senior racked up 223 yards and six touchdowns in Paint Rock’s 57-12 mercy-rule win over Panther Creek on Friday. The win snapped a 13-game losing streak and was a first for the Indians since November 10, 2017.

Paint Rock is working with its fifth head coach in five years and will look to build off the win on Friday against Brookesmith. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.