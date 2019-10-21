KLST Player of the Week: Bauer guides Brady to second straight district win

SAN ANGELO — It’s Sunday, which means it’s time to crown a new player of the week in the Concho Valley and this week’s recipient can do damage with both his arm and his legs.

Say hello to Brady’s senior quarterback Walker Bauer. He’s this week’s KLST Player of the Week after an explosive performance in the Bulldogs’ 53-3 win over Johnson City last Friday.

Bauer threw for 132 yards and four touchdowns. He also added 239 yards on the ground and two more scores. In total, the senior racked up 371 total yards and six touchdowns to lead Brady to its second straight District 13-3A Division II win.

The Bulldogs are now 3-4 overall, 2-0 in district play and will host Blanco on Friday at 7:30 p.m.