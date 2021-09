SAN ANGELO – For a second straight week the KLST Player of the Week is a quarterback out of district 14-2A Div. II. This week the award goes to Miles sophomore quarterback, Hayven Book.

Book led the Bulldogs to their first win on homecoming against the Munday Moguls, 55-12 on Friday night. Book went 21-25 for 411 passing yards and six touchdowns. He added 67 yards on the ground.

Miles will face Cross Plains on the road next week in their final non-district game.