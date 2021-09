SAN ANGELO – The KLST Player of the Week for 9/06-9/12 goes to Eldorado’s senior quarterback, Korbin Covarrubiaz. He led the Eagles to their second win of the season, 56-29 over the Coahoma Bulldogs on Friday night.

Covarrubiaz went 16-26 for 379 yards and six touchdowns through the air. He also added 51 rushing yards and one touchdown on 12 attempts. The senior was partly responsible for all the touchdowns scored by the Eagle offense.

Eldorado faces a road game against Wink in week four.