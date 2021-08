SAN ANGELO – Central Bobcats quarterback, Tyler Hill is the KLST Player of the Week for the week ending on August 29. Hill led the Bobcats to an opening week win, and the first for new head coach, Kevin Crane.

Tyler Hill for 210 yards and a touchdown, and added a team high 89 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground. The Bobcats beat Killeen Shoemaker, 43-28 on Friday night at San Angelo Stadium.