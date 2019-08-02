Jones added to Packers’ roster

SAN ANGELO — Former Angelo State defensive end Markus Jones is now a member of the Green Bay Packers.

Jones signed with the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent following the 2019 NFL Draft but was released from the team on Tuesday. The Packers added him to the 90-man roster on Wednesday, after releasing rookie cornerback Javien Hamilton.

The 6’3 All American finished his final season with the Rams with 17.5 sacks, 36.5 tackles for a loss, and set the record for most career sacks in program history with 37.