Irion County turning heads in six-man, named No. 1 in Texas

IRION COUNTY — Irion County football has seen three winning season since the turn of the century, but the tide is turning as the Hornets now sit atop the six-man independent poll, according to sixmanfootball.com.

Irion County (5-1) is playing six-man football for the first time in 40 years and are now ranked No. 1 in the state after starting the season unranked.

The Hornets began the year with three straight wins before falling to No. 7 Sterling City for the team’s only loss thus far.

No. 1 Irion County will face Roby on Friday at 7:30 p.m. before hosting No. 2 Baird the following week.