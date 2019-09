MERTZON — In its first season of six-man in 44 years the Irion County football team is off to a 3-0 start.

The Hornets (3-0) have outscored their opponents 178-83 and are second overall in the Texas Independent Six-Man Rankings.

So far, they have beat three District 13-1A Div. I teams and this week face their toughest test yet on the road against No. 7 Sterling City at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Eagle Stadium.