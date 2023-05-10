SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Irion County Hornets football team is back to work after having a historic 2022 season.

They hosted their first district 13-1a six-on-six tournament on their home turf. Teams such as Menard, Eden and Veribest were in attendance.

Under their new head coach, Shawn Harrison, the Hornets are excited to get back to work on the field.

“Everything changes when you get in pads. The rush is different, the tackling is different. All that stuff changes six on six is, to me is just fun. Just get out here and get back into flow with things,” said head coach Shawn Harrison.

With a bunch of players from last year’s team departing due to graduation, the Hornets are looking for players to step up and fill that leadership role.

“This year is my year to lead. It’s my job to get my guys going and be the guy that they can count on. Like last year, those upperclassmen now it’s me. So, I do my part, I got to be uplifting and just lead them,” said junior defensive end Keegan Wadsworth.