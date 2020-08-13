Irion County: From six-man to newcomer to team to watch

MERTZON — In one year Irion County has change the narrative surrounding it’s program.

2019 was the Hornet’s first season to play six-man football in over 40 years. There weren’t high expectations for the team, but that quickly changed.

The Hornets skipped the woes of adjusting to a new game and caught people by surprise.

Playing an outlaw schedule, the program finished with a 7-3 record. Only losing to powerhouse Sterling City and eventual opponent in the Independent State Title game Baird, twice.

Now they’re an emerging program in West Texas. Dave Campbell’s Texas Football has even listed them as a dark horse to watch out for in the playoffs.

It’s safe to say they’re on the radar, but can they live up to those expectations.