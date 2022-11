SAN ANGELO, TX — The Irion County Hornets defeated the Jonesboro Eagles 44-43 Saturday afternoon in the Class 1A Region IV final, advancing to the state semifinals for the first time in program history.

The Eagles missed an extra point that would’ve given them the lead with only a minute to go, securing the victory for the Hornets.

Irion County will advance to the state semifinals and take on #1 Abbott next Saturday in Early. Kick-off is set for 6 p.m.