500 Festival Kid’s Day goes virtual, organization donates 3,000 backpacks

INDIANAPOLIS — The 500 Festival had to cancel its’ in-person kids festival day of play this year, but it’s still helping thousands of kids around central Indiana.

Members of the 500 Festival are packing up 3,000 backpacks filled with school supplies, toys, games, and educational items. They will drop them off at multiple youth-serving organizations throughout Marion County Tuesday and Thursday.

The organizations getting the donations include multiple AYS After School Programs, Boys and Girls Clubs, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Indiana, community centers, neighborhood services, and local schools and churches.

The 500 Festival also has activities for kids to do on its website, with some featuring the Colts and Pacers.