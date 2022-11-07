HOUSTON (KIAH) If you’re heading downtown to the World Series victory parade, expect delays as you head downtown to cheer on your World Champion Astros. The Astros World Series Parade begins at today, November 7th at 12:00 p.m. CST.

The parade will travel southwest along Smith Street in Downtown Houston. CW39’s Seth Kovar has this preview.

Parade Route

The starting point will be Smith Street at Preston and the route will travel 1.7 miles down Smith Street to Tuam. Officials asked the public not to park on Smith Street, Bagby or Louisiana near the starting point.

Courtesy of Houston Astros

Traffic spots

Officials recommended people take rideshare or public transit in order to avoid congestion. Rideshare locations have been arranged at Root Square Memorial Park (1400 Clay St.), Allen’s Landing (1019 Commerce St.), Eleanor Tinsley Park (3600 Allen Parkway) and Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart, 1111 St. Joseph Parkway. If you are coming from the west, arrange transport for a location west of Smith Street; if you’re coming from the east, arrange transport for a location east of Smith Street. Metro services will be free for all of Monday.

School districts and universities closed for the parade

METROlift advisory

We hope to see you there!