SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Central Bobcats get their first win of the season as they defeat Del Rio 76-44.

First-year head coach Rocky Feliciano also gets his first win since being named the head coach for Central’s basketball team this offseason.

“Relieved to say the least man. That first home opener, I wanted to come out and win for sure and just show a brand of basketball that people can get excited about. I think we did that,” said Rocky Feliciano.

Central will be back in action Friday, November 17th on the road versus Burleson Centennial.