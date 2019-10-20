HIGLIGHTS: #25 Angelo State edges West Texas A&M for fourth conference win

CANYON — No. 25 Angelo State survived a scare from West Texas A&M on Saturday with a three-point victory, 17-14.

Redshirt freshman offensive lineman Willis Patrick’s running back services were called upon in the first quarter to kickoff the scoring. The 334-pound Grand Prairie native carried the rock in from one yard out to put the Rams up 7-0 with 12:28 left in the first quarter.

Senior kicker Connor Flanigan then drilled a 34-yard field goal to put Angelo State ahead 10-0.

But the Buffs started gaining momentum in the second half with the Nick Gerber to Semaj Mitchell connection.

The redshirt sophomore found Mitchell for two scores in the third to put the Buffs in front 14-10 with 46 seconds left in the quarter.

Redshirt freshman wide receiver Austin Landry quickly stole the lead back for Angelo State with a 67-yard touchdown reception from senior quarterback Payne Sullins.

The Rams entered the fourth quarter with a three-point lead and the score held the rest of the way. No. 25 Angelo State (6-1, 4-1) will take on UT-Permian Basin (2-5, 0-4) on Oct. 26. Kickoff set for 4 p.m. at LeGrand Stadium.