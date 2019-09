VERIBEST– Veribest hosted Water Valley week two and the Wildcats beat the Falcons 72-28.

Veribest started out with the lead, courtesy of a touchdown pass to Chance Ruble.

But the Wildcats headed into the break with a 26-22 lead, and took off from there.

Water Valley improves to 2-0. Veribest is now 1-1 on the season.

NEXT game for Water Valley: vs Zephyr,7:30 p.m. 09/13

NEXT game for Veribest: @ Westbrook, 7:30 p.m. 09/13