WATER VALLEY– Water Valley hosted Zephyr Friday night, hoping to improve to 3-0 on the season. The Wildcats won, 56-48.

The Wildcats started the scoring early, with a Gunnar McCoy touchdown give them an 8-0 lead.

Water Valley lead 44-28 at the half. The Bulldogs closed the gap and made it a 44-40 game in the third quarter.

With the win, the Wildcat improved to 3-0, their first 3-0 start since 2013.

NEXT GAME: vs Ira 7:30 p.m. Friday, 09/20