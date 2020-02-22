HIGHLIGHTS: Water Valley dominates Sierra Blanca, advances to regional quarterfinals

GARDEN CITY– The Water Valley Lady Wildcats beat Sierra Blanca 73-22 in the Area Round Friday night.

Water Valley used a strong second half to put the game away, scoring 24 points in the third quarter.

The Lady Wildcats were led by Baily Dawson in points with 20. Kalysta-Minton Holland scored 16 points for Water Valley.

Water Valley will play Blackwell in the Regional Quarterfinals on Tuesday. Time and location still to be determined.

