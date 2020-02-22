HIGHLIGHTS: Water Valley dominates Sierra Blanca, advances to regional quarterfinals

GARDEN CITY– The Water Valley Lady Wildcats beat Sierra Blanca 73-22 in the Area Round Friday night.

Water Valley used a strong second half to put the game away, scoring 24 points in the third quarter.

The Lady Wildcats were led by Baily Dawson in points with 20. Kalysta-Minton Holland scored 16 points for Water Valley.

Water Valley will play Blackwell in the Regional Quarterfinals on Tuesday. Time and location still to be determined.

More Stories for you

• HIGHLIGHTS: No. 23 Veribest explodes in second half to move past Rankin

SAN ANGELO — No. 23 Veribest is moving on to the Class 1A Regional Quarterfinals after defeating Rankin 67-48 Friday n…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Lady Hawks fall to Brownfield in area round

STANTON- The season comes to an end for the Wall Lady Hawks basketball, after a 57-49 loss to Brownfield in the area…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Angelo State Rams knock off tough Javelina team

SAN ANGELO- The Angelo State Rams pull off an upset against 3rd place Texas A&M-Kingsville on Thursday night. Collin…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Belles win big over Kingsville

SAN ANGELO- The Angelo State Belles certainly toughened up. The Belles got a big win, 58-39 over Texas A&M-Kingsville….

• Sterling City looking to create lasting basketball culture

STERLING CITY– The 2019-2020 season has been memorable for the Sterling City boys basketball team. The Eagles pride…

• Belles toughen up at right time to begin home stretch

SAN ANGELO- The Angelo State Belles are toughening up at the right time, as they get set for the home stretch of the…