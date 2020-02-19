HIGHLIGHTS: Water Valley beats Eden in bi-district showdown

SAN ANGELO– The Water Valley Lady Wildcats defeated Eden 46-34 in the Bi-district round of the playoffs on Tuesday night at the Junell Center.

Emery Sears scored 14 points for Water Valley, which was a game high. Tara Castleberry led the Lady Bulldogs in points with 12.

Water Valley will play Sierra Blanca in the Area round.

