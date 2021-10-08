HIGHLIGHTS: Wall wins homecoming, district opener over TLCA

WALL- The Wall Hawks pick up their first district win in their 3-3A Div. I opener at home against the TLCA Eagles, 64-13 on the Hawks’ homecoming.

Wall’s Ryan Quinney got the Hawks on the board first with a touchdown run. TLCA responded, going for it on fourth down in their own territory. Quarterback Sterling Harding took the snap up the middle for the long touchdown to cut the lead to just two.

Wall is now 3-2 (1-0) on the season. They’re at home facing Jim Ned, the defending district and state champions in 3A Division I. TLCA drops to 0-6 (0-1). They’ll be at home against Clyde.