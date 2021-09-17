HIGHLIGHTS: Wall tops Mason in KLST Game of the Week

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MASON – The Wall Hawks hand sixth ranked Mason their first win of the season, 20-14 at the Puncherdome on Friday night.

Wall jumped out to a 14-0 lead at halftime, but momentum switched when the Punchers ran the second half kickoff back for a touchdown. Mason would tie the game at 14, before Wall took the lead for good in the fourth quarter.

This is the third straight time Wall has beaten Mason, and the second straight time at the Puncherdome. Wall will go on the road to face Shiner next week. Mason will look to rebound at home against Junction.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mason Varsity Football Schedule

Wall Varsity Football Schedule