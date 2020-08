SAN ANGELO, Texas-- High school volleyball has returned in the Concho Valley as the regular season began for class 1A through 4A this week. The Lake View Maidens hosted Colorado City on Saturday for their home opener at Ben Norton Gym.

Lake View won the second set 25-11 to tie the match at one set a piece. The Maidens won the third set 25-13, and won the fourth set 25-17 to claim the match, 3-1.