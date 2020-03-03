HIGHLIGHTS: Wall overcomes three-run deficit against Jim Ned

WALL — No. 1 Wall overcame a three-run deficit and defeated Jim Ned 5-3 on Monday.

Caleb Heuertz hit a solo home run in the bottom to the sixth to tie the game at 3, before the Hawks (4-2) added two more runs in the inning, giving them a late lead. Heuertz finished the contest 1-for-3 with one run and one RBI, while Kannon Brooks went 1-for-3 with one run and one RBI.

Austin Williams started the game for the Hawks, striking out four and giving up three runs over five innings, while Reese Horton went two innings, striking out two and not allowing a run.

Wall returns to the diamond for the Levelland Tournament against Lamesa at 5 p.m Thursday at Lubbock Cooper High School.