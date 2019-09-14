HIGHLIGHTS: Wall overcomes halftime deficit, beats Midland Christian

WALL — Coming off two strong victories, Wall entered its first home game hoping to avenge its 35-34 loss last season to Midland Christian. The Hawks (3-0) overcame a halftime deficit to defeat the Mustangs (1-2) 20-14.

After a stalemate in the first quarter, Josh Balcomb stripped the ball away from MCS quarterback Rvyer Rodriguez and took the recovery down to the one-yard line. Two plays later Hawks’ quarterback Mason Fuchs scored giving them a 7-0 lead.

The Wall defense would go on to force another fumble, recovered by Balcomb and held the MCS offense to -5 total yards in the first quarter.

However, the Mustangs responded with 118 yards and two touchdowns in the second quarter taking a 14-7 lead into halftime.

The Hawks defense came out in the second half and picked up where they left off in the first quarter, shutting down the MCS offense. After touchdowns by Chase Rios and Fuchs, the Hawks took the lead in the third quarter and didn’t look back, improving to 3-0 on the season.

Next week Wall hosts Sonora at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Hawk Stadium.