SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Wall Lady Hawks dominate the TLCA San Angelo Lady Eagles 78-4 for their first district win of the 2023 season.

The Wall Lady Hawks advance to 7-4 on the season with the win and will face Grape Creek on Tuesday.

TLCA San Angelo Lady Eagles drop to 0-7 on the year and will be back in action on Tuesday as well, versus Jim Ned.