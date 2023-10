SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Wall Hawks dominate the Early Longhorns tonight winning 50-0 on the road.

With the win here in this one, Wall wins a share of the District 2-3A title for the second year in a row. They will face the Brady Bulldogs next week, with a chance to win the district outright with a victory.

That game scheduled for a 7:00 kickoff, down at Weishuhn Field.