SAN ANGELO — Wall survived a strong second-half push from Ballinger, holding off the Bearcats 52-45, increasing its lead in District 4-3A to two games.

Everson Armstrong led the Hawks (9-1 in district) in scoring with 21 points, while Jacob Richardson added 13 points.

The Bearcats (7-2 in district) will look to bounce back on the road against Reagan County on Tuesday.

Wall returns to district action against Reagan County on Friday, in Big Lake.