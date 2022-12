SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Wall Hawks top the Lake View Chiefs on the road 57-40 on Tuesday night.

The Hawks stifling defense proved to be too much in this one for the Chiefs as they pulled away late in the second half.

The Wall Hawks move to 6-5 overall on the season and will see the Early Longhorns Friday night.

Lake View drops to 5-11 on the year and will take the trip down to Mertzon Friday for a match up with Irion County.