HIGHLIGHTS: Veribest beats Water Valley on Senior Night

VERIBEST– The Veribest Falcons defeated Water Valley 63-53 on Senior night. The Falcons improve to 7-2 in District 11-1A. The Wildcats drop to 4-6.

Veribest will travel to Blackwell on Tuesday, and Water Valley will be off.

