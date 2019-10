GRAPE CREEK- The Grape Creek Eagles hosted TLCA on Friday night for a District 4-3A matchup. It was also homecoming for Grape Creek. TLCA came in looking to spoil their celebration, and get their first win of the season.

In what was a low scoring affair, TLCA got the win, 8-6 for their first win of the season. Grape Creek falls to 1-5 overall, while TLCA improves to 1-5.